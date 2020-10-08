EPCA writes to Delhim UP, Haryana, Rajasthan on measures to curb air pollution

By Joymala Bagchi The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has issued a letter to Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan on implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in an endeavor to keep air pollution at negligible levels.

The meeting held on Thursday by EPCA reviewed the urgent action required to keep pollution hazards to the already 'poor' category stagnant. The Task Force on Graded Response Action Plan (chaired by the member secretary of the Central Pollution Control Board) advised EPCA that "the region has slipped into the 'poor' category as weather conditions are turning adverse".

The letter read, "It is, therefore, necessary to ensure that the levels do not rise further, even with coming winter weather conditions in the days to come." Primarily, from October 15 three significant measures are to be undertaken and vigil to curb pollution.

Other than essential and emergency services, the use of diesel generator sets will be banned in Delhi and in vicinity towns such as Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Faridabad and Gurgaon in Haryana. It importantly includes large construction projects, including highways and metro will provide an undertaking to the state pollution control boards/pollution control committees that they will assure adherence to the prescribed norms/guidelines for dust management.

Industries, particularly in the red and orange category, will provide an undertaking to the state pollution control boards/pollution control committees that they will use only authorised fuel and will not control measures. The measures also includes 'zero tolerance' for all sources of pollution, including waste burning and dust for which identified pollution Hot-Spots, will have ground-level surveillance; and night patrolling.

Ensure long-term solutions to the growing problem of solid waste dumping, along with "direct mechanised sweeping machines for regular cleaning of roads/streets in shifts both day and night". Also, closure of power plants in NCR, which do not adhere to the 2017 emission norms has been proposed.

All the measures are to be followed stringently particularly due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation which if neglected can witness "huge human health cost", the letter specifies. (ANI)