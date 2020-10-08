'Captain Sanjay Chauhan Dwar' inaugurated at military station at Himachal Pradesh's Solan

'Captain Sanjay Chauhan Dwar' was inaugurated by Lieutenant General Sanjeev Sharma, General officer commanding (GOC) of Vajra Corps here on Thursday at Solan in the presence of next of kin of the soldier and district administration officials. According to an official release, Captain Sanjay Chauhan lost his life on October 28, 1994, in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A memorial was built at Chamba Ghat in Solan City in memory of the martyr in 2006. However, with the widening of National Highway bust of the brave soldier had to be shifted to a suitable location. With the active support from District Administration Solan, VC Brigade under the aegis of Pine Division took up the responsibility of relocating bust of Captain Sanjay Chauhan to the entrance gate of Solan Military Station," the release stated. "The young officer attained martyrdom on 28 October 1994 in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the area of Lachimpora Village in Jammu and Kashmir. The braveheart was awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously for displaying exceptional gallantry and fearlessness during the encounter," the further release stated.

Captain Sanjay Chauhan has commissioned in 16th Battalion the Rajputana Rifles in 1990. (ANI)