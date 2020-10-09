Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-India's soybean farmers demand help as rains and pests wipe out crops

By Shuriah Niazi BHOPAL, India, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Soybean farmers in central India are seeking compensation from the government after a popular locally developed seed variety proved unable to withstand the erratic rains and pest attacks that hit the region this monsoon season. Hundreds of farmers who lost huge swathes of their crops around the state of Madhya Pradesh protested for nearly two weeks in August - some banging metal plates and blowing conch shells, while others set fire to their ruined crops.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 06:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 06:26 IST
FEATURE-India's soybean farmers demand help as rains and pests wipe out crops

By Shuriah Niazi BHOPAL, India, Oct 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Soybean farmers in central India are seeking compensation from the government after a popular locally developed seed variety proved unable to withstand the erratic rains and pest attacks that hit the region this monsoon season.

Hundreds of farmers who lost huge swathes of their crops around the state of Madhya Pradesh protested for nearly two weeks in August - some banging metal plates and blowing conch shells, while others set fire to their ruined crops. As climate change brings more erratic weather - and as popular high-yielding crop varieties prove unable to stand up to climate extremes - such protests are likely to grow around the world, and crop swaps will be necessary, climate experts said.

Santosh Nagar, who for 15 years has grown soybeans on his 8-hectare (20-acre) farm in Hinoti, north of the Madhya Pradesh capital of Bhopal, said his yield has never been as poor as it was this year. Heavy rains in August combined with a widespread infestation of white fly and stem fly devastated his crop, which his immediate family, his parents and his brother's family rely on for food and income, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We are going through a very difficult time. We've lost whatever we had invested," the farmer said, noting he has seen about 100,000 Indian rupees ($1,360) losses on this harvest and still had to spend to prepare the fields for winter crops. "Now it will be impossible for us to make ends meet," he said, as he walked through his fields, surveying the damaged plants.

Hinoti, with a population of about 2,000, has 700 acres of farmland, about 95% of it used to grow soybeans, according to government data. Farmers in different parts of Madhya Pradesh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation they had lost as much as 90% of their soybean crop.

Estimates by the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) put the total damage in the state at about 20%. But SOPA's executive director D.N. Pathak confirmed that heavy rains followed by a burst of hot weather badly affected the crops and created an ideal environment for pests to breed.

The crop losses, on top of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused job losses and illness, have been particularly devastating for the region's soybean farmers, he noted. "The farmers had planted an early-ripening variety of the crop. But this variety cannot withstand adverse climatic conditions and is more prone to pest and disease attack," Pathak said over the phone.

FAST-GROWING, BUT VULNERABLE Government figures show Madhya Pradesh, known as the "Soybean State", produces more than half of India's soybeans.

Over the past decade, a growing number of farmers in the state have been turning to the early-maturing JS-9560 variety, agricultural experts said. Developed at the the state's Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, the crop is ready for harvest in about 90 days, compared with 100 days or more for other varieties.

That means farmers can harvest their soybeans and then plant other crops - such as potatoes, onions and garlic - in the same season, bringing in more income. But while quick to grow, the variety is less tolerant of pests and extreme weather variations, said Surapaneni Koteshwara Rao, vice chancellor of the state's Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University.

After a long dry spell, two bouts of heavy rain hit most areas of Madhya Pradesh in August, each lasting several days, Rao explained. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this August was the state's wettest in 44 years.

At the same time, Madhya Pradesh also experienced much warmer-than-normal weather. Fields became waterlogged, especially in low-lying areas, while humidity caused by the high temperatures encouraged the spread of pests, Rao said.

The early-maturing soybean variety has been a reliable choice for years, he said, but it was no match for this year's heat and heavy rains. "New varieties of soybean have been developed, which offer higher yields and would be able to stand up against erratic weather," he said. "Farmers should adopt those varieties for better results."

'BIG BLOW' The Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister, Kamal Patel, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the state government is looking at the possibility of compensating farmers for their lost crops.

"Right now, the damage is being assessed (and) the government is ready to provide all possible help," he said. Deepak Nagar, a farmer in Hinoti who participated in the protests in August, said the government needs to help farmers soon, otherwise it will be difficult for their families to get by.

Like many farmers in the state, he lost nearly all of his soybean crop this year. "This year farmers of the state have only suffered losses. It is a big blow for the state's farming community," he lamented, as he plucked a yellowed, dead leaf off one of his soybean plants. ($1 = 73.3940 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Perseverance Rover will peer beneath Mars' surface

After touching down on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, NASAs Mars 2020 Perseverance rover will scour Jezero Crater to help us understand its geologic history and search for signs of past microbial life. But the six-wheeled robot will n...

COVID-19 makes universal health coverage more urgent than ever: UN chief

New York USA, October 9 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for universal health coverage more urgent than ever. A year ago, I warned that half the worlds people were no...

China aims to exhaust Taiwan's defence budget by repeated incursions: Report

Taiwan defence minister Yen Te-fav revealed that over 8 per cent of the countrys military budget for this year has been spent on responding to Chinas repeated intrusions. Addressing Taiwans legislature on Wednesday, Defence Minister Yen Te-...

U.S. appeals court blocks extension of Wisconsin's absentee ballot receipt deadline

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday blocked an order that would have allowed Wisconsin election officials to count absentee ballots arriving after the Nov. 3 election, as mail-in voting surges because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020