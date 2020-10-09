'Feeling completely healthy now', says 92-year-old Motilal Vora undergoing COVID-19 treatment

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora, 92, on Friday informed that he was feeling completely healthy and was recovering from COVID-19 at AIIMS, Delhi. The senior Congress leader also thanked his well-wishers and supporters for their prayers.

This comes amid the fake reports concerning Vora's demise being circulated on social media, leading to Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi conveying his condolences. Tulsi, however, later apologised for the tweet, stating he had become a "victim of fake news" and wished Vora a long and healthy life.

"I got admitted to AIIMS on doctor's advice after testing positive for COVID-19 infection. I am feeling completely healthy now. I will return amidst you after getting fit. My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the people of the country and state for their wishes," Vora's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read. Earlier yesterday, Vora's health had shown improvement and he has been shifted from ICU to a private room in AIIMS.

"Wish Motilal Voraji a speedy recovery. Thankfully, he is better now and the hospital has moved him from ICU to the private Room," AICC secretary Vineet Punia said in a tweet. A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora retired as Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh in April this year. (ANI)