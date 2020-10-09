Differently-abled minor girl raped in UP's Firozabad

A differently-abled minor girl was allegedly raped in a village in Shikohabad of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district by a person from the same village here on Thursday.

According to the Shikohabad Circle Officer (CO), the girl had a hearing impairment and was allegedly raped while on her way back home from her father's shop.

"The girl with a hearing impairment was returning home from her father's shop when a person from the same village took her to his home and raped her. A complaint has been filed by the father of the girl," the CO said.