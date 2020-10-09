Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarship fund for women of colour

Rapper-singer Megan Thee Stallion has launched a scholarship fund to support women of color pursuing an associate's, bachelor's, or postgraduate degree in any field. Megan has partnered with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music's flagship global hip-hop brand, to start her 'Don't Stop Scholarship Fund'. The 25-year-old musician shared the news on Twitter. "Megan has partnered with Amazon Music's rap rotation and will award two $10,000 scholarships to women of color that are pursuing an associate, bachelor's or post-graduate degree in any field of study," the announcement read.

The initiative is named after the rapper's latest single "Don't Stop" .