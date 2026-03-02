Left Menu

Iran on the Brink: Goldie Ghamari Predicts Historic Uprising for Freedom

Goldie Ghamari, an Iranian-born ex-Canadian lawmaker, foresees a 'biggest uprising' in Iran following Supreme Leader Khamenei's death. She claims the nation is close to freedom and predicts a secular democratic state. Ghamari dismisses regime supporters as a minority and questions reports of a deadly strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:02 IST
Exiled Iranian activist Goldie Ghamari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Iranian-born former Canadian lawmaker Goldie Ghamari has declared that Iran is on the brink of a major uprising. According to Ghamari, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death has paved the way for potential freedom and regime change in Iran.

In her conversation with ANI, Ghamari expressed emotional relief at the death, likening Khamenei to 'the modern-day equivalent of Hitler.' She noted that many Iranians in exile are hopeful about returning to build a new, secular democracy.

Ghamari downplayed images of mourning for Khamenei, describing them as orchestrated by the regime. She also cast doubt on reports of a deadly strike in southern Iraq, attributing them to misfired missiles by Iranian forces without independent verification. Observers await potential protests, as international scrutiny continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

