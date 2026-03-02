Iran on the Brink: Goldie Ghamari Predicts Historic Uprising for Freedom

Iranian-born former Canadian lawmaker Goldie Ghamari has declared that Iran is on the brink of a major uprising. According to Ghamari, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death has paved the way for potential freedom and regime change in Iran.

In her conversation with ANI, Ghamari expressed emotional relief at the death, likening Khamenei to 'the modern-day equivalent of Hitler.' She noted that many Iranians in exile are hopeful about returning to build a new, secular democracy.

Ghamari downplayed images of mourning for Khamenei, describing them as orchestrated by the regime. She also cast doubt on reports of a deadly strike in southern Iraq, attributing them to misfired missiles by Iranian forces without independent verification. Observers await potential protests, as international scrutiny continues.

