Escalating Tensions: Kuwait Intercepts Hostile Drones Amid Gulf Strain

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory actions against Gulf neighbors in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Witnesses in Dubai and Doha reported hearing loud explosions.

Kuwait's defenses successfully neutralized most drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa, according to state officials. No injuries were reported. Iran vowed to target US bases following the recent assaults and expanded its reach to civilian and commercial sites across Gulf cities.

The widening conflict is already impacting essential regional aviation and trade centers, signaling a significant escalation in tensions with global repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)