Escalating Tensions: Kuwait Intercepts Hostile Drones Amid Gulf Strain

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones amid ongoing Iranian strikes against Gulf states due to US and Israeli attacks on Iran. Loud explosions were reported in Dubai, Doha, and Kuwait. Iran threatens US bases, targeting key Gulf civilian and commercial zones, affecting regional aviation and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:01 IST
Escalating Tensions: Kuwait Intercepts Hostile Drones Amid Gulf Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kuwait intercepted hostile drones on Monday, marking the third consecutive day of Iranian retaliatory actions against Gulf neighbors in response to US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Witnesses in Dubai and Doha reported hearing loud explosions.

Kuwait's defenses successfully neutralized most drones near Rumaithiya and Salwa, according to state officials. No injuries were reported. Iran vowed to target US bases following the recent assaults and expanded its reach to civilian and commercial sites across Gulf cities.

The widening conflict is already impacting essential regional aviation and trade centers, signaling a significant escalation in tensions with global repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

