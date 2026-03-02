Left Menu

Drone Incident at RAF Akrotiri Sparks Concerns

The RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was targeted by an unmanned Shahed drone, causing minor damage. President Nikos Christodoulides emphasized Cyprus's non-involvement in military operations. A second drone was intercepted, and ongoing communications with European leaders have been prioritized.

Updated: 02-03-2026 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

NICOSIA, March 2 (Rtrs) - Overnight, the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus experienced a drone attack, resulting in minor material damage. President Nikos Christodoulides assured that Cyprus remains uninvolved in military operations.

Initial reports identified two drones targeting the base, with one intercepted. This incident has prompted Cyprus to maintain close dialogues with European leaders and international stakeholders.

The event, which highlights the region's ongoing security challenges, underlines the importance of strategic communication and cooperation with global partners.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

