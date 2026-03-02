Drone Incident at RAF Akrotiri Sparks Concerns

NICOSIA, March 2 (Rtrs) - Overnight, the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus experienced a drone attack, resulting in minor material damage. President Nikos Christodoulides assured that Cyprus remains uninvolved in military operations.

Initial reports identified two drones targeting the base, with one intercepted. This incident has prompted Cyprus to maintain close dialogues with European leaders and international stakeholders.

The event, which highlights the region's ongoing security challenges, underlines the importance of strategic communication and cooperation with global partners.