Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools, Spark Security Alerts

Two local schools were targeted by bomb threat emails on Monday, leading authorities to initiate extensive security checks. Sources reported that police, fire officials, bomb squads, and ambulances quickly converged on the sites.

This scare follows a pattern of recent bomb threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, and Haryana, which have also turned out to be hoaxes.

Despite the alarming frequency, none of the threats, including those toward schools and the Punjab Civil Secretariat, have resulted in the discovery of any suspicious materials.