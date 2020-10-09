Ganja seized, two held in Goa's Calangute

The Calangute police have arrested two people for alleged illegal possession of 800 grams ganja worth Rs 80,000 concealed in the back of their scooter on October 7. According to an official statement, as part of its ongoing drive against drugs, the police, apprehended Vinay Kumar, aged 28 years, and Chaitanya Konduri, aged 25 years, both residents of Hyderabad in the late evening near Hammers Club, Baga. The accused were allegedly carrying ganja in the back of their vehicle.

This was the 14th drugs case registered at the Calangute Police Station during the current year. "The Goa Police is committed towards zero-tolerance for drugs and our action against drugs and other illegalities will continue," Goa Police said in a statement.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)