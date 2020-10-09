Left Menu
Development News Edition

TS Rawat chairs meet over COVID-19, makes MLAs, govt employees take oath of following all related guidelines

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday chaired a review meeting over COVID-19 management, where he urged all officials and employess to strictly follow the guidelines for ensuring their own safety along with the society at large.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:43 IST
TS Rawat chairs meet over COVID-19, makes MLAs, govt employees take oath of following all related guidelines
Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat chairing the meeting on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday chaired a review meeting over COVID-19 management, where he urged all officials and employess to strictly follow the guidelines for ensuring their own safety along with the society at large. Along with the government officials and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) who were present in the meeting, the Chief Minister also addressed several other officials and MLAs through video conferencing. He made all of them take an oath of following all steps meticulously to protect themselves and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking after the meeting, Rawat told ANI that the people should not relax, even though a dip has been noticed in the number of new cases arising these days and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call over the same issue. "There is a need to stay aware and follow all COVID-19 guidelines. The figures which are coming in today give some relief, but if we are careless then the situation can intensify any day. That is why PM Narendra Modi has urged everyone in the country to stay safe, be aware and keep their own and others' safety also in mind," Rawat said.

"The number of new cases has dipped in the last five to 10 days, but we need to still be on alert. The number of recoveries has also increased, these programs are necessary to ensure lapses do not happen," he added. Rawat urged the shopkeepers across the state to ask all customers to wear masks and the public to avoid crowded places, apart from other precautions such as frequently washing their hands and others.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Friday, Uttarakhand has 42,552 active cases, while 3,78,662 patients have been cured and discharged till date. 6,245 deaths have been reported due to the disease so far in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case: Officials.

NIA files charge-sheet against eight people in Bhima Koregaon case Officials....

J-K: Research centre set up in Pampore to boost cumin cultivation

In order to increase the production of black cumin, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a research centre for its cultivation in Jammu and Kashmirs Pampore district. Black cumin, also known as Shahi or Kaala Jeera, is an essential i...

Slovak COVID-19 infections keep rising, government calls troops to help

Slovakia reported another daily record number of new coronavirus infections on Friday, prompting the government to call up hundreds of troops to help public health officials and warn of tighter restrictions on public life. Some 1,184 newly ...

Huawei ousted from heart of EU as Nokia wins Belgian 5G contracts

Orange and Proximus have picked Nokia to help build 5G networks in Belgium as they drop Huawei amid U.S. pressure to exclude the Chinese firm from supplying key telecoms equipment. The moves are among the first by commercial operators in Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020