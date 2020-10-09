Left Menu
Argentina first nation to OK drought-resistant GMO wheat

Argentina on Friday formally became the first country in the world to approve the use of drought-resistant genetically modified (GMO) wheat. No countries have yet approved importation of GMO wheat, leaving Argentine farmers with little incentive to plant the new variety.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:22 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Argentina on Friday formally became the first country in the world to approve the use of drought-resistant genetically modified (GMO) wheat. But the resolution in the official gazette said the seeds cannot be sold in Argentina before Brazil, Argentina's main wheat buyer, approves importation of the product.

"The transgenic wheat HB4 developed by Bioceres and the French Florimond Desprez has tolerance to droughts and the herbicide glufosinate sodium," the gazette said. No countries have yet approved importation of GMO wheat, leaving Argentine farmers with little incentive to plant the new variety. Environmental groups have warned that not enough is yet known about GMO crops for them to be consumed by humans.

