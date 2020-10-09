Left Menu
IAF achieves new record of highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh

The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain.

This unique achievement once again demonstrates the capability of the IAF to scale new heights despite the challenges and remain committed to our motto of Mission, Integrity and Excellence. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePROPalam)

With an aim to instil the qualities of camaraderie, team spirit, physical and mental courage, the IAF has always been promoting adventure activities for its personnel. The IAF has always made sustained efforts towards capacity building and promotion of adventure activities at grass root level thereby encouraging the environment and to motivate young Air Warriors to undertake adventure activities.

Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th Anniversary on 08 Oct 2020. To commemorate this event, the IAF achieved a new record of the highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at an altitude of 17982 ft breaking its own earlier record. Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out successful skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft and landed at Khardungla Pass, Leh on 08 Oct 20.

The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain. Both the Air Warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record.

This unique achievement once again demonstrates the capability of the IAF to scale new heights despite the challenges and remain committed to our motto of Mission, Integrity and Excellence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

