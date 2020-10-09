Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaziranga National Park remains shut for tourists due to heavy floods

The decision to reopen the Kaziranga National Park has been put on hold after floodwater submerged the park in the last few days, according to Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister for Fishery, Excise, Environment, and Forest, Assam government.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 09-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 19:36 IST
Kaziranga National Park remains shut for tourists due to heavy floods
The Kaziranga National Park, Assam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The decision to reopen the Kaziranga National Park has been put on hold after floodwater submerged the park in the last few days, according to Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister for Fishery, Excise, Environment, and Forest, Assam government. "The Kaziranga National Park has witnessed four phases of floods in the last few months and the current floods are in the fifth phase now," Parimal Suklabaidya told ANI.

"Our original plan to open Kaziranga for tourists is on hold right now. After the flood-waters recede, then we will see," the minister added. The Kaziranga National Park is closed for visitors for many months now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the tourists will have to wait until the floods recede in the park. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New agri reforms will encourage youths to opt for career in farming: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday said the new farm-related reforms effected by the Centre will benefit young agricultural entrepreneurs and encourage them to opt for a career in farming. During an interaction with farmers, sarpanches an...

BJP takes out candle light march demanding CBI probe into Manish Shukla's murder

The BJP on Friday took out a candle light procession from Barrackpore to Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district to press for a CBI probe into the murder of its youth wing leader Manish Shukla. The rally proceeded from Barrackpore to a BJP p...

Kolkata East-West Metro's Howrah-bound tunnel complete

A critical part of the East-West Metros construction was completed on Friday with one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the Hooghly river finished as the boring machine reached Sealdah, an official said. TB...

Japan, Mongolia to cooperate on 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'

The foreign ministers of Japan and Mongolia agreed Friday to cooperate in promoting a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, a vision that Tokyo is pushing with the US and other like-minded countries to counter Chinas growing assertiveness in the regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020