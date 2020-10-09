Left Menu
PM's wind turbines idea generates political heat; Rahul takes a dig, BJP leaders hit back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the former Congress chief needs to read scientific papers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion for exploring the use of wind turbines to provide clean drinking water and oxygen besides energy generated political heat on Friday with Rahul Gandhi taking a dig at him and BJP leaders saying the former Congress chief needs to read scientific papers. Amid the political spat, the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) lent its weight to the prime minister's suggestion, noting that the idea of using wind turbines in generating water from moisture in air and separating oxygen from air is technically feasible.

"The real danger to India isn't that our PM doesn't understand. It's the fact that nobody around him has the guts to tell him," Gandhi said on Twitter, as he posted a video of the prime minister's interaction with a CEO of a wind energy company. The prime minister is heard suggesting to the chief executive officer (CEO) to make use of wind turbines to produce not just energy but also oxygen and clean drinking water from thin air.

Hitting back at Gandhi, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Nobody around Rahul Gandhi has the guts to tell him that he doesn't understand. He mocks PM Narendra Modi's ideas when the CEO of the world's leading company endorses them." Goyal also tagged a news report with his tweet that says wind turbines create water from thin air. Another Union minister Kiren Rijiju said the prime minister speaks after deep research, understanding of subjects and doesn't waste his time in "pleasure trips and farmhouse parties".

"Rahul Gandhi thinks the whole world is 'Pappu' like him. While the world's leading Wind Energy Companies term it inspirational, he is mocking PM!," the minister tweeted. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Gandhi in a tweet, saying, "Rahul ji tomorrow morning please get up at night and read the two scientific papers that I have attached herewith. Though I'm sure you won't understand the complexity of the subject..." He also attached news reports that said wind turbines create water from thin air and another saying wind turbine makes 1,000 litres of clean water a day in the desert.

BJP's head of social media department Amit Malviya also slammed Gandhi. "There is no cure for ignorance and entitlement. Entitled brat Rahul thinks everyone around the world is as clueless as he is... He mocks PM's ideas when CEO of world's leading wind energy company terms them inspirational! Watch the last bit of the video he himself has posted...," he said in a tweet.

Gandhi has often attacked the prime minister for his remarks and suggestions. The MoES said it will take up the challenge of using wind turbines in generating water from moisture in air for coastal areas for a larger societal benefit. The project is likely to be taken by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), a MoES institute in Chennai.

"Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ideas on using the Wind Turbines in generating water from moisture in air for coastal areas and separating oxygen from air are technically feasible. For larger societal benefit, this challenge will be taken up by @moesgoi, @MoesNiot @PrinSciAdvGoI.," the MoES tweeted. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas, on a host of issues relating to the wind energy sector and highlighted India's efforts to harness renewable energy to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.

Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.

