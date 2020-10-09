Left Menu
Development News Edition

Labour Secretary launches new facility of bulk transfer of funds

EPFO has now released the functionality for bulk transfer of funds from exempted establishments to EPFO through a single payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:35 IST
Labour Secretary launches new facility of bulk transfer of funds
All transaction between EPFO and exempted establishments have already been made electronic, thereby eliminating issues regarding delay and reconciliation of funds transferred. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Sh. Apurva Chandra, IAS, Secretary (Labour & Employment) launched a new facility of a bulk transfer of funds and data from exempted trusts to EPFO through a single payment, during his first visit to EPFO headquarters, on 7th October 2020. This will enhance the ease of doing business by increasing the speed of funds transfer for exempted establishments.

EPFO has now released the functionality for bulk transfer of funds from exempted establishments to EPFO through a single payment. Exempted establishments are those establishments which have been granted an exemption under Section 17 of EPF & MP Act, 1952 and manage the provident fund of members themselves under the overall supervision of EPFO. On change of employment for a member from exempted to the unexempted establishment, his past accumulations are transferred to EPFO.

Till now exempted establishments had to approve and transfer the funds one-by-one for each member. Larger establishments requiring to transfer the funds of many employees each day found the process very cumbersome and time taking. Under the new facility, exempted establishments can bulk upload data and transfer the funds for a large number of members, through a single payment. This initiative is expected to benefit around 1500 exempted establishments of EPFO.

All transaction between EPFO and exempted establishments have already been made electronic, thereby eliminating issues regarding delay and reconciliation of funds transferred. In case of member shifting job from unexempted to exempted establishment, EPFO electronically transfers the funds in the bank account of the exempted establishment and the details of the transaction are made available in the login of the establishment. This has enabled faster crediting of funds in the account of the member maintained by exempted establishment.

Further, exempted establishments have already been provided with the facility to file their monthly returns and Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECRs) for remittance of Pension Fund contribution electronically, thereby facilitating compliance in a hassle-free manner.

Another initiative launched by Secretary (Labour & Employment) during his visit to EPFO headquarters, will enable its members to apply for obtaining Scheme Certificate under Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 through Umang App. Scheme Certificate is issued to members who withdraw their EPF contributions but wish to retain their membership with EPFO, to avail pension benefits on the attainment of retirement age.

The ease of applying for Scheme Certificate through UMANG App will now help members to avoid unnecessary hardship of physically applying for it, especially during COVID-19 pandemic times. The facility shall benefit over 5.89 crore subscribers.

Sh. Apurva Chandra has joined as Secretary to the Ministry of Labour & Employment on 1st October 2020. On his visit to EPFO, he was greeted by Sh. Sunil Barthwal, IAS, Central Provident Fund Commissioner and other senior officers of EPFO. Secretary (Labour & Employment) took note of major initiatives undertaken by EPFO to ensure Nirbadh i.e. seamless and uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers during the pandemic period.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak expands help for some lockdown-hit firms as recovery wanes

British finance minister Rishi Sunak took fresh steps on Friday to try to stave off a surge in unemployment, offering extra help for businesses and people who are forced to stop work during local coronavirus lockdowns.In a move likely to co...

EXPLAINER-What we know - and don't know - about Trump's COVID-19 illness

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed early on Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but several questions about the course of his illness remain unknown. The following is some of what is known and what is still uncle...

Azeri president agrees to principles suggested by Russia, U.S. and France -RIA

Azerbaijans president Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that principles to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which had been put forward by the United States, Russia and France, should form the basis for a settlement, Russias RIA news agency r...

Tripura-cadre IAS officer dies of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

A 35-year-old IAS officer of the Tripura-cadre died of COVID-19 on Friday, authorities at a private hospital here said. The official, who was being treated at a hospital in Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, was shifted to Pune but was decl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020