Labour Secretary launches new facility of bulk transfer of funds

Sh. Apurva Chandra, IAS, Secretary (Labour & Employment) launched a new facility of a bulk transfer of funds and data from exempted trusts to EPFO through a single payment, during his first visit to EPFO headquarters, on 7th October 2020. This will enhance the ease of doing business by increasing the speed of funds transfer for exempted establishments.

EPFO has now released the functionality for bulk transfer of funds from exempted establishments to EPFO through a single payment. Exempted establishments are those establishments which have been granted an exemption under Section 17 of EPF & MP Act, 1952 and manage the provident fund of members themselves under the overall supervision of EPFO. On change of employment for a member from exempted to the unexempted establishment, his past accumulations are transferred to EPFO.

Till now exempted establishments had to approve and transfer the funds one-by-one for each member. Larger establishments requiring to transfer the funds of many employees each day found the process very cumbersome and time taking. Under the new facility, exempted establishments can bulk upload data and transfer the funds for a large number of members, through a single payment. This initiative is expected to benefit around 1500 exempted establishments of EPFO.

All transaction between EPFO and exempted establishments have already been made electronic, thereby eliminating issues regarding delay and reconciliation of funds transferred. In case of member shifting job from unexempted to exempted establishment, EPFO electronically transfers the funds in the bank account of the exempted establishment and the details of the transaction are made available in the login of the establishment. This has enabled faster crediting of funds in the account of the member maintained by exempted establishment.

Further, exempted establishments have already been provided with the facility to file their monthly returns and Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECRs) for remittance of Pension Fund contribution electronically, thereby facilitating compliance in a hassle-free manner.

Another initiative launched by Secretary (Labour & Employment) during his visit to EPFO headquarters, will enable its members to apply for obtaining Scheme Certificate under Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 through Umang App. Scheme Certificate is issued to members who withdraw their EPF contributions but wish to retain their membership with EPFO, to avail pension benefits on the attainment of retirement age.

The ease of applying for Scheme Certificate through UMANG App will now help members to avoid unnecessary hardship of physically applying for it, especially during COVID-19 pandemic times. The facility shall benefit over 5.89 crore subscribers.

Sh. Apurva Chandra has joined as Secretary to the Ministry of Labour & Employment on 1st October 2020. On his visit to EPFO, he was greeted by Sh. Sunil Barthwal, IAS, Central Provident Fund Commissioner and other senior officers of EPFO. Secretary (Labour & Employment) took note of major initiatives undertaken by EPFO to ensure Nirbadh i.e. seamless and uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers during the pandemic period.

(With Inputs from PIB)