5 including 2 women held for IPL betting in Indore

Indore Crime Branch has arrested five people including two women for IPL betting and seized cash Rs 9,500 along with other items from their possession, police said on Friday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:51 IST
Five including two women held for IPL betting in Indore. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indore Crime Branch has arrested five people including two women for IPL betting and seized cash Rs 9,500 along with other items from their possession, police said on Friday. According to police, the accused have been identified as Saurabh, Ravi Narwaria, and Prerna, residents of Guna, Jitendra, a resident of Shivpuri, and Gaura, a resident of Jabalpur.

Acting on specific information, the sleuths of the crime branch raided a flat of Pinnacle Dream Society in the Lasudia area on Thursday night and apprehended five accused for IPL betting. They were receiving money from customers online. "We had information about online betting. Based on the information we have arrested five people including two women for betting online for IPL," Guruprasad Parashar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch said.

"Six mobiles, an LED TV, cash of about Rs 9500, one laptop, diary and register which has recorded the speculative transaction of about Rs 10 lakh, two bottles of red wine have been recovered. The case against the accused in the police station Lasudia has been taken up for investigation under section 3/4 Public Gambling Act, 1976 and 420 of IPC and further investigation is being done," added Parashar. (ANI)

