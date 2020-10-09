Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement

Norwegian oil firms struck a wage bargain with labour union officials on Friday, ending a strike that had threatened to cut the country's oil and gas output by close to 25% next week, negotiators for each side told Reuters.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 23:08 IST
Norway oil strike ends after wage agreement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Norwegian oil firms struck a wage bargain with labour union officials on Friday, ending a strike that had threatened to cut the country's oil and gas output by close to 25% next week, negotiators for each side told Reuters. Brent oil prices fell by more than 1% on the news to $42.74.

Six offshore fields shut on Monday and a further seven had been scheduled to follow in the coming days, with the oil and gas outage set to grow to 966,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boed) by Oct. 14, the industry had said. "We have a deal, there will be no (more) strike (action)," negotiator Jan Hodneland of the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said after the talks ended.

The Lederne trade union confirmed the news. "The strike is over," union chief Audun Ingvartsen said.

Oil firms and union officials met on Friday with a state-appointed mediator to try to end the 10-day strike in western Europe's biggest oil and gas producing nation. Friday's meeting was the first with the state mediator since the strike was announced on Sept. 30, although informal talks had been taking place.

Crucially, the union said its new bargain for offshore workers included provisions for land-based workers at the onshore control rooms of Aker BP and Equinor, a key demand in Lederne's strike. The settlement also included a commitment from oil firms to sign a broader, long-term agreement later, the union said.

Wages will also increase, according to Lederne, although this was in line with what other workers in the industry had obtained, the union said. The NOG was not immediately commented on the agreement.

The strike's first production outage began on Oct. 5, amounting to 330,000 boed, with an additional shutdown due this weekend at six fields operated by Equinor, ConocoPhillips and Wintershall Dea. Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest with an output capacity of up to 470,000 barrels per day, had been scheduled to close on Oct. 14 as a result of the strike.

Norwegian oil workers are among the highest paid in Europe but earn less than those in Australia or North America, a review of the latest available data shows.

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Samsung, Japan's KDDI expand collaboration in 5G network business

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

37 more cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram; total recoveries 1,974

Thirty-seven more people were cured of COVID-19 in Mizoram on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 1,974, while seven fresh cases pushed the northeastern states tally to 2,157, an official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus pat...

COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people not to use firecrackers this Diwali

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. While reviewing the pandemic situation with experts...

Tennis-Beating 'Big Three' at slams tougher, feels Schwartzman

Defeating the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Grand Slams is far more difficult than facing them in three-set matches, Argentine Diego Schwartzman said after he lost in the French Open semi-finals on Friday. T...

South Sudan to change currency to improve economy-govt spokesman

South Sudans cabinet agreed on Friday to change the countrys currency in order to improve the economy, the government spokesman said, without giving further details. The cabinet has decided that the current currency should be changed....Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020