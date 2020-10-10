Andhra DGP flags off Cancer Awareness Run 2020 in Vijayawada

The 'Cancer Awareness Run 2020' was flagged off on Saturday in Vijayawada by Damodar Goutam Sawang, the Director-General of Police, Andhra Pradesh. "Today we have flagged the Cancer Awareness Run, 2020 in association with Grace Cancer Foundation. The Andhra Pradesh Police is also taking part in this event and this run shall be one of the biggest events attended by various citizens," said Damodar Goutam Sawang at the inauguration.

The DGP also said that awareness is a key part of cancer treatment and this initiative is aimed to raise public knowledge about health, fitness, and a balanced diet which play a fundamental role in preventing cancer. The event was attended by YSRCP spokesperson P Gowtham Reddy along with hundreds of Andhra Pradesh Police officers.