Left Menu
Development News Edition

With no help from Delhi govt, poor parents, guardians struggle to pay board exam fees

Priya, the sole breadwinner of a family of 10, earns Rs 8,500 per month. This month, however, she spent Rs 1,800, all in one go as she paid the Class 10 board exam registration fee for her younger sister Gunjan who studies in a government school.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 14:00 IST
With no help from Delhi govt, poor parents, guardians struggle to pay board exam fees
Gunjan, a student of Class 10 in a government school, at her home in Delhi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Priya, the sole breadwinner of a family of 10, earns Rs 8,500 per month. This month, however, she spent Rs 1,800, all in one go as she paid the Class 10 board exam registration fee for her younger sister Gunjan who studies in a government school. This as the Delhi government, unlike 2019, has this time refused to bear the cost of Class 10 and 12 exam registration fees, hiked by the CBSE last year, for the government and aided school students.

With the Delhi government refusing to bear the cost, the parents and guardians like Priya, belonging to economically weaker sections, are finding it tough to pay the hiked registration fee amid the COVID-19-induced pay cuts and job losses. Gunjan said they had a hard time paying her fees as Priya is the sole breadwinner of the family after the recent death of their father. "She earns just around Rs 8,500 per month. We face a lot of hardship but we manage somehow. The government should do something to help us." Gunjan said.

Many like gardener Ram Baran had to take a loan to pay for the board exam registration. "I earn Rs 10,000 to 12,000 every month and have five children to feed. I barely earn enough for house rent and food, so I had to take a loan, besides arranging money through other sources, to pay Rs 2,100 for my son's registration," said the father of a Class 10 student, adding he chose a government school for his son because the private ones charge exorbitant amounts. While the registration for 2021 CBSE board exams has started, students from humble backgrounds are still struggling to keep up with the ongoing online classes.

Gunjan said that she doesn't always have a smartphone with her to take up the online classes. "Online classes have been a little difficult as teachers send us worksheets to complete at home but since I don't have a mobile phone of my own, it is hard to keep up," she said. (ANI)

Also Read: NHL-Stars seek 'another level' in Stanley Cup Final

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Frozen 3: Disney plans to introduce changes for making it appropriate for young generations

Sherlock Season 5: Moffat, Gatiss are looking into Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original stories

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Yates's positive coronavirus test casts shadow on Giro d'Italia

The Giro dItalia was thrown into turmoil when Briton Simon Yates pulled out on Saturday after testing positive for the new coronavirus one week into the three-week race.Yates, one of the pre-race favourites, returned two positive test follo...

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two explosive drones fired by Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition said on Saturday it intercepted and destroyed two explosive-laden drones launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis.There was no comment from the Houthi movement about the two incidents reported by ...

Cycling-Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for COVID-19

Briton Simon Yates has been withdrawn from the Giro dItalia after testing positive for the new coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team said on Saturday.Yates developed very mild symptoms in the hours following yesterdays seventh stage, the t...

Nurses suffer burn-out, psychological distress in COVID fight - association

Many nurses caring for COVID-19 patients are suffering burn-out or psychological distress, and many have faced abuse or discrimination outside of work, the International Council of Nurses ICN said.Supplies of personal protective equipment f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020