Odisha registers 2,854 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Odisha recorded 2,854 new cases of COVID-19 until Friday, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 2,49,693, including 28,246 active cases.

The state has witnessed 1,006 deaths due to the COVID-19, including 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As many as 3,404 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the same period, taking the total count of recovered patients to 2,20,388.

So far 37,10,592 samples have tested for COVID-19 in the state. India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

With this new surge in the COVID-19 cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured, discharged, or migrated cases, and 1,07,416 deaths. (ANI)