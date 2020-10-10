Left Menu
Two members of fake Indian currency notes syndicate held

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two members of an interstate fake Indian currency notes (FICN) syndicate, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the arrested persons have been identified as Tullu Sheikh and Nurul and they are traffickers of Kalichalk, West Bengal.

"Information was received that some FICN traffickers of Kaliachak including Tullu Sheikh and Nurul are in the contact with some FICN receivers of Delhi and are continuously supplying FICN to them for some time. Information was further developed and it was found that Tullu and Nurul of Kaliachak are in Delhi with a huge consignment of FICN," the statement said. Both accused were apprehended from Rajaram Kohli Marge, near Geeta Colony.

"Taking the operation further a decoy customer of Special Cell struck a deal with the accused persons for supply of sample FICN. On October 4 at around 6 pm, accused persons came to Rajaram Kohli Marg, (road connecting to Geeta Colony to Ring road) to supply the FICN to the decoy customer of Special Cell, Delhi," it said. FICN of face value Rs 2 lakh was seized from Tullu Shiekh while fake currency of face value Rs 3 lakh was seized from Nurul.

"Both Tullu and Nurul were apprehended and FICN of Rs. 2 lakh in the denomination of Rs. 2000 was recovered from accused Tullu and FICN of Rs 3 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 (100 notes of Rs 2000 and 200 notes of Rs 500 ) were recovered from accused Nurul," police said. (ANI)

