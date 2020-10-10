Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm laws: Leaders of Punjab's AAP unit to stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Oct 12

Mann called upon all to rise above political and other considerations and raise the pitch against the implementation of these laws, saying they would "impinge" upon the rights of the states and give corporates a free hand to "loot" the poor farmers. The AAP leader also attacked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Badals over the farm laws.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 21:36 IST
Farm laws: Leaders of Punjab's AAP unit to stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Oct 12

The Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said it will hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 12 to support farmers who are opposing the new farm laws. Speaking at a gram sabha here, AAP state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said party legislators, office-bearers and volunteers will stage a sit-in at Jantar Mantar and seek scrapping of the "anti-farmer" laws.

He said if the country's 'annadata' (farmers) are not protected from these "black laws", it would prove to be the "death knell" not only for them but also for 'arthiyas' (commission agents), transporters, and mandi labourers, etc. Mann called upon all to rise above political and other considerations and raise the pitch against the implementation of these laws, saying they would "impinge" upon the rights of the states and give corporates a free hand to "loot" the poor farmers.

The AAP leader also attacked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Badals over the farm laws. He alleged they played a "pivotal" role in facilitating the passage of the "draconian" laws brought in by the central government.

Mann called upon every panchayat to convene gram sabhas in their respective villages so that the Union government's move to implement the three "anti-farmer and anti-people" laws by "force" can be thwarted. The gram sabhas of Bihala and Naroli villages here adopted a resolution for repealing the new laws under the party's 'Gram Sabha Bulao, Pind Bachao, Punjab Bachao' campaign, the AAP said in a statement.

The AAP had been critical of the farm laws since day one. It has said it will extend whole-hearted support to the protesting farmers and various farmer organisations by holding 'Jan Sabhas' in every village across the state to tell people about the "disastrous" implications of these laws. The government has been saying that the three farm laws, which were passed by Parliament recently amid a vociferous Opposition protest, will raise farmers' income, free them from the clutches of the middleman and usher in new technology in farming.

The Opposition and some farmers' organisations have, however, been agitating against the laws alleging they will destroy the Minimum Support Price mechanism, end Agricultural Produce Market Committees and allow corporates to arm-twist farmers..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

Sherlock Holmes 3 cast revealed, third movie to bring back lead actors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match

England winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham will return for Sundays Nations League game against Belgium after missing the friendly against Wales due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations, manager Gareth Southgate said on Saturday. S...

BJP won't understand hardships of Xetkari as they promote Saavkari, says Girish Chodankar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP is busy in pleasing Crony Capitalists while pushing their agenda of Savkaari and hence BJP Government doesnt understand the hardships of Xetkaris, said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday. The love of BJP ...

India's Nihal Sarin wins Junior Speed Chess Championship

Young Indian player Nihal Sarin emerged winner in the Chess.coms 2020 Junior Speed Online Chess Championship, beating Russias world junior No. 6 Alexey Sarana 18-7 in the final. The title win earned the 16-year old Sarin USD 8,766 and enabl...

Man held for raping woman in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after giving her an intoxicating substance in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near a village in Ahmedgarh area here on Friday evening, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020