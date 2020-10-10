Left Menu
BJP won't understand hardships of Xetkari as they promote Saavkari, says Girish Chodankar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy in pleasing 'Crony Capitalists' while pushing their agenda of 'Savkaari' and hence BJP Government doesn't understand the hardships of 'Xetkaris', said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is busy in pleasing 'Crony Capitalists' while pushing their agenda of 'Savkaari' and hence BJP Government doesn't understand the hardships of 'Xetkaris', said GPCC president Girish Chodankar on Saturday. "The love of BJP for 'Rich and Mighty' made BJP State president Sadanand Shet Tanawade politically blind and hence he failed to see hundreds of farmers from all across the State who participated in Anti-Farmers Protest Rally organised by Congress Party at Raj Bhavan," said Chodankar while addressing Kissan Melava at Rivona organised by Congress Kissan Cell.

"Congress Party is committed to resolve the issues faced by the farmers. Our national leader Rahul Gandhi is agitating on road with the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. We will continue our fight till anti-farmer laws are withdrawn by the Government," he added. On the occasion, former Goa CM Digambar Kamat said, "If BJP Government really had some sensitivity towards the farmers then why Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who visited Goa last week did not meet Sugarcane, Cashew, Areca Nut, Coconut and Paddy growing farmers to understand the problems faced by them. He said that with no guarantee of Minimum Support Price, farmers will be left at the mercy of rich business tycoons. The gameplan of BJP is to empower rich and mighty.

"As the new law has removed onion, potatoes, cereals and pulses from the Essential Commodities list, the prices of these items will be completely under the control of stockists which will lead to skyrocketing rates," said Kamat. "The oldest ally of BJP from Punjab Akali Dal has now resigned from NDA protesting against the new Farm Law. BJP leaders must introspect on the same and learn lessons," said Kamat.

The insensitive BJP Government's lack of concern for the poor people was exposed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted in Loksabha that his government was not having any data of the migrants who died on the way while walking miles and miles returning back to their homes after the nationwide lockdown was announced. The anti-people BJP is living in Virtual World of glorifying Narendra Modi and hence cant hear the cries of common man charged South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, Chodankar stated. Congress Party created projects like Railways, Telecommunications, Roadways after Independence and worked hard to develop connectivity all across the country. It is during the Congress regime that the 'Green Revolution' and 'White Revolution' took place which boosted the agriculture sector and energised the farmers. Institutions like AIIMS, Bhaba Atomic Research Centre, SAIL, IIM etc were established by Congress Government with long terms vision, stated Francisco Sardinha. (ANI)

