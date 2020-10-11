Music, laughter therapies introduced in Vadodara's SSG hospital for COVID-19 patients

Music, laughing and Yoga therapies have been introduced as a part of treatment for COVID-19 patients at the Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara district. "We have introduced not just music therapy but laughing therapy also to boost the morale of COVID-19 patients along with routine Yoga sessions. These therapies are showing good results and patients also seem to be enjoying them," Dr Belim Obi, an officer at COVID-19 ward told ANI.

Patients in the ward said that they find the therapies helpful as it relaxes them and reduces the pandemic induced stress. "We are very glad that this music and laughter therapy has been introduced as it really relaxes us and relieves us from the tension. This quarantine can get quite lonely as we have to live without our families for several days. We are thankful for this initiative," a patient at the hospital said. (ANI)