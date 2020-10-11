Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikh man's turban 'removed' in WB march: Delhi delegation to meet Governor

Three days after a Sikh man's turban was allegedly removed by the West Bengal Police during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's "Nabanno Cholo" protest, a Sikh delegation from Delhi went to Kolkata on Sunday to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding justice for the man.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 16:38 IST
Sikh man's turban 'removed' in WB march: Delhi delegation to meet Governor
Manjinder Singh Sirsa in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three days after a Sikh man's turban was allegedly removed by the West Bengal Police during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's "Nabanno Cholo" protest, a Sikh delegation from Delhi went to Kolkata on Sunday to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demanding justice for the man. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, who led the delegation, said Sardar Balwinder Singh, whose turban was allegedly removed by the police, is retired paramilitary force personnel.

"He went to fight in Jammu and Kashmir for this country. What happened to him is a very serious matter. We have already appealed to the government and police to free him but he is still in jail," he said, adding the policeman involved should be charged with Section 295. "Instead of taking action against the guilty police personnel, they arrested Balwinder Singh," Sirsa told ANI. He added they would visit Singh in jail after meeting the governor. "We will fight until he gets justice."

Singh, however, said that he wanted to be clear that they were not against the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. "Mamata ji, we are not against you. We are against the system. Please release Balwinder Singh and take action against the people who did this (took of a sardar's turban)," he said.

Denying the charge, the police, meanwhile, contended that the man was rounded off because he was carrying firearms in the march, for which permission was not given. "The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's (Thursday) protest. The Pagri (turban) had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," West Bengal Police had tweeted on a day after the incident.

The police said that the officer had specifically asked him to put his pagri back before the arrest. The Home Department has accused "a political party" of "blowing the incident out of proportion" and "giving communal colour" to it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish to hit campaign trail in Bihar with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a ...

Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on SundaySunrisers Hyderabad Innings David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54...

Lebanon orders lockdown for 169 towns, villages

Lebanons Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will ...

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, cross AP coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020