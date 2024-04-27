Left Menu

Prominent Sikhs, Including Former DSGMC Members, Join BJP

Sikhs join BJP in New Delhi, citing government efforts for their welfare. BJP president Nadda highlights measures like Kartarpur corridor, Golden Temple donations, and 1984 riot action. The party emphasizes its respect for the community and plans to focus on Sikh voters in upcoming Punjab elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:54 IST
Prominent Sikhs, Including Former DSGMC Members, Join BJP
A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Citing a host of measures taken by the government to help the minority community, BJP president J P Nadda on the occasion said if anybody has really worked for the community, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda also cited central government decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the FCRA registration for donations to the Golden Temple and the action against accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases.

He said the BJP highly regarded the contribution and sacrifices of the community for the country and will keep working for its welfare.

The BJP has been in an overdrive to deepen its bond with Sikhs and is looking to put up a strong fight in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, where they are in a majority. A number of well known Sikh politicians from the state have joined the party recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

