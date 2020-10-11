Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhi's Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday “So far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble burning solution on nearly 1,500 acres of land where non-basmati rice is grown,” he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 18:59 IST
Kejriwal to launch spraying of anti-stubble burning solution on Tuesday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch the spraying of anti-stubble burning solution in Delhi's Ghalib Pur village, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday

“So far, we have received applications to spray the anti-stubble burning solution on nearly 1,500 acres of land where non-basmati rice is grown,” he said.   Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, PUSA, have developed ''bio-decomposer'' capsules, which are used to prepare a liquid formulation. The solution, when sprayed in the fields, can decompose crop residue and turn it into manure

A centralised bio-decomposer system has been set up in Kharkhari Nahar village in southwest Delhi.   This year, the Delhi government is going to use the solution on the land where non-basmati rice is grown. “We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi through this solution. It includes the cost of preparation, transportation and spraying,” he said. If this proves to be successful in Delhi, it can be a good solution to the issue of stubble burning in neighbouring states too, he said. Rai said the contribution of farm fires in neighbouring states to Delhi's pollution goes up to 44 per cent during the harvesting season.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

I knew I could take the match deep and win it: Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia always had self belief that he can take the game deep during tough chases and win it for his team, something he did for the second time in this edition of Indian Premier League. Tewatia helped the Royals eke out a five-wicket ...

Mohammedan Sporting thrash ARA FC 4-1, coach Law gets boot

Mohammedan Sporting put up an improved performance in the I-League Qualifiers crushing ARA FC 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Sunday but in a surprising move coach Yan Law was sacked with immediate effect. In the second match of the da...

With no power, Louisiana residents return home to assess Hurricane Delta damage

Louisianans continued storm cleanup on Sunday after Hurricane Delta rolled through the region on Friday, as more returned to survey damage to their homes, having waited out the storm elsewhere.Delta made landfall near the town of Creole in ...

Pak violates ceasefire in three sectors of J-K's Poonch and Rajouri

Pakistani troops on Sunday shelled mortars in three sectors along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The shelling from across the border in Degwar and Khari Karmara sectors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020