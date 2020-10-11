Left Menu
Amravati protest against 3 capitals to complete 300 days tomorrow

Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (APSJAC) protest in Nandigama town of Krishna district, demanding the retention of Amravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, will soon complete 300 days on Monday.

ANI | Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 19:26 IST
Protesters representating APSJAC in Krishna district, Amravati today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (APSJAC) protest in Nandigama town of Krishna district, demanding the retention of Amravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, will soon complete 300 days on Monday. Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and former MLA Tangirala Sowmya, both TDP leaders, took part in the protest.

While speaking to media after the protest, former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that "YSRCP had admitted for Amaravati capital when they were in opposition, but changed their stance after coming to power." He further said, "It is the judiciary that is saving the state today. In this public agitation, justice will definitely win. The agitation will not stop until Amaravati will be declared as the sole capital. All those who are fighting for this cause will have a place in history."

D.U. Rao blamed the ruling party stating, "YSRCP leaders want to shift the capital only to increase their assets and properties. The YSRCP is trying to destroy the capital that is formed with public consent and sacrifices of farmers." "While Amaravati region farmers and women have been fighting for the past 298 days, YSRCP leaders are speaking in a tone that insults the agitating farmers and women. YSRCP government is trying to suppress the Amaravati agitation with the brute force of the police. The Jagan lead YSRCP government is a fully corrupt one looting the poor people," D.U. Rao told the media. (ANI)

