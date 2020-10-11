Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in Poonch's Degwar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday. At about 1815 hours today, the Pakistan army began firing. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. On Saturday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district. (ANI)