Bihar woman gang-raped, thrown into river with child; the 5-yr-old drowns

One person was arrested in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman and drowning of her five-year-old child in Buxar district in Bihar, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the woman was thrown into a river, along with her five-year-old child, after the gang-rape.

"The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR has been registered, while one accused arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem," Dumraon DSP K K Singh said. "We are ascertaining facts related to the case," he added. (ANI)

