Video of kid saluting ITBP troops with 'high josh' goes viral

A video shared by Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), where a young boy is saluting the troops, is going viral on social media.

ANI | Chushul (Ladakh) | Updated: 12-10-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 08:38 IST
Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops. . Image Credit: ANI

Chushul (Ladakh) [India], October 12: A video shared by Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), where a young boy is saluting the troops, is going viral on social media. A video clip shared by ITBP's official Twitter handle shows a boy named Namgyal standing on the roadside in Chushul when security personnel are passing by. The video captures the young kid saluting the troops who later teach him the right gestures to salute.

"Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning," ITBP later tweeted alongside the video. The video, posted yesterday, has already garnered over 13,000 views on social media as people talk about the boy's enthusiastic salute. (ANI)

