One foreign terrorist, among two trapped in J-K's Srinagar encounter

Security forces carrying out ongoing encounter in the Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday are expecting that one trapped terrorist is a foreign terrorist and another is a local, said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources. "Security forces are expecting that one trapped terrorist is a foreign terrorist and another is a local," CRPF sources told ANI.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday. "Encounter has started at Rambagh area of Srinagar. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)