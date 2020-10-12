Left Menu
Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, govt says electricity to be restored soon

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:37 IST
Train services disrupted as power failure hits Mumbai, govt says electricity to be restored soon
Visual from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus after a sudden power cut in the city today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday. Taking to social media, BEST tweeted, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences are regretted."

According to an official statement, Central Railways said, "In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate." It further said, "Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivali to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing."

Passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) were waiting since 10 am, clueless about the time required for the restoration of power services. "I was travelling to Belapur. I have been waiting here since 10 am. Nobody has told us anything except that there is a power cut and it shall be revived soon," a commuter told ANI. Another commuter said, "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here."

"There was some preparation work going on circuit one of the Kalva-Padgha powerhouse, so the complete load was shifted to circuit two. Due to some technical glitch in circuit two, regions between Thane and Mumbai are under power cut," Dr Nitin Raut, Energy Minister, Maharashtra Government, said. He added, "Our staff is working on it and in an hour or 45 minutes it will be restored." (ANI)

