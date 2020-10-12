Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai. Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure".PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 11:41 IST
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai. "There is a power failure in south Mumbai. The exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," a BSE spokesperson said.
The NSE too said it is functioning normally. Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.
In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure". Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity, and Tata Power supply power to the city.