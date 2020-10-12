Power supply in Mumbai to be fully restored in an hour: Source

Power supply in Mumbai will be fully restored in an hour, said a source. The power outage was mainly because of a failure in state grid and the city is supplied electricity under islanding system, the source told PTI

Under islanding system, an area is supplied electricity in such a way that it is insulated from any grid failure or other technical issues happening outside that. The source also said that POSOCO has already charged up many electricity supply lines of the city and its suburbs. Power Grid Corporation Ltd has no role to play as its main inter-state transmission lines were working perfectly, the source added. Large parts of Mumbai and its suburbs faced a power failure due to which several trains have been held up. Traffic signals at some areas were also not working.