Uddhav Thackeray orders restoration of power in Mumbai

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to State Power Minister, Dr Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible, according to Maharashtra CM's Office on Monday. "Chief Minister has given instructions for the restoration of power supply as soon as possible. He has also instructed departments like fire brigade, etc. to remain vigilant during this time of need. The Chief Minister has also instructed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for the standard passengers of Mumbai local trains," as per an official statement.

Certain lines of Central and Western Railways have been restored after the power failure. "Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We're trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara. Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled, and incoming trains regulated at interchange points," Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways told ANI.

"As the power supply is restored in Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section, all overhead equipment (OHE) has been charged at 12.20 pm and Western Railway's suburban train services are restored," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways said. Many commuters who were stuck in the trains due to the grid failure have been rescued. Central railways took to social media and tweeted, "Security personnel helping those commuters who wanted to get down from suburban trains which were held up in sections."

Dr Nitin Raut assured power restoration and an investigation into the sudden power failure. He said, "Restoration work is on speedily. Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like hospitals is also being restored. Once electricity is restored in all parts, this matter will be investigated by us." (ANI)