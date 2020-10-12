Left Menu
10 terrorists killed in last 5 days, 180 during 75 successful operations this year in J-K

Ten terrorists have been killed in four operations in the last five days, said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir on Monday adding that this year there have been 75 successful operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:18 IST
Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ten terrorists have been killed in four operations in the last five days, said Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir on Monday adding that this year there have been 75 successful operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. "Ten terrorists killed in four operations in the last five days. One has been surrendered alive who's a resident of Doda and is being questioned. Today's operation killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah, a Pakistani who was involved in three major attacks in which three CRPF personnel died," said Singh while addressing a press conference.

"This year there have been 75 successful operations in which 180 terrorists have been killed. Separately, 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested. This year's operations achievements have set records," he added. A large number of terror associates and active terrorists have been arrested this year, Singh stated.

"For the first time in the year 2020, Srinagar city has seen eight encounters so far. We have been able to neutralise 18 terrorists so far in these encounters," said Singh while speaking to a reporter. Meanwhile, top terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Saifullah Danyali, a resident of Pakistan, and Irshad, a resident of Pulwama, neutralised in today's encounter in Srinagar.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police' official release, as per police records, terrorist Saifullah infiltrated earlier this year and after two months shifted his base from north to south Kashmir. He was involved in planning and executing several major terror attacks on security forces which includes the killing of a CRPF officer at Chadoora on September 24, 2020, and two CRPF personnel at Kandizal area of Pampore on October 5, 2020. He was also part of the group involved in killing of two police personnel at Nowgam Srinagar on August 14, 2020. Besides, he was also involved in firing on a convoy on September 21, 2020, in Nowgam area.

