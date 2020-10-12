Fire breaks out at plastic factory in North Kolkata, fire fighting operations underway

Left Menu
A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Chitpur area of North Kolkata on Monday afternoon.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:33 IST
Fire fighting operation underway at a plastic factory in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ten fire tenders are present at the spot, and fire fighting operations are underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

