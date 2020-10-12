Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,900 MW out of 2,000 MW power supply restored in Mumbai, says Union Power Minister

Out of the 2,000 MW power which went off in Mumbai, about 1,900 MW has been restored and the rest will be restored soon, said Union Power Minister RK Singh on Monday,

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:30 IST
1,900 MW out of 2,000 MW power supply restored in Mumbai, says Union Power Minister
Union Power Minister RK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Out of the 2,000 MW power which went off in Mumbai, about 1,900 MW has been restored and the rest will be restored soon, said Union Power Minister RK Singh on Monday, "The power supply (in Mumbai) has been restored substantially. Out of the 2000 MW which went off, about 1,900 MW has been restored and the rest will be restored soon. The national grid is fine. The problem happened in some parts of the state grid," he said.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to State Power Minister Dr Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible. "Chief Minister has given instructions for the restoration of power supply as soon as possible. He has also instructed departments like fire brigade to remain vigilant during this time of need. The Chief Minister has also instructed the local authorities to make proper arrangements for the passengers of Mumbai local trains," as per an official statement.

Certain lines of Central and Western Railways have been restored after the power failure. "Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We're trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara. Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled, and incoming trains regulated at interchange points," Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railways told ANI.

"As the power supply has been restored in Western Railway's Mumbai suburban section, all overhead equipment (OHE) has been charged at 12.20 pm and Western Railway's suburban train services are restored," Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways said.Many commuters who were stuck in the trains due to the grid failure have been rescued. Central railways took to social media and tweeted, "Security personnel helping those commuters who wanted to get down from suburban trains which were held up in sections." Dr Nitin Raut assured power restoration and an investigation into the sudden power failure. He said, "Restoration work is on speedily. Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like hospitals is also being restored. Once electricity is restored in all parts, this matter will be investigated by us." (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Seven players, one assistant coach test positive for COVID-19 ahead of ISL

Seven players and an assistant coach have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Indian Super League ISL football season, likely to start next month in Goa, sources told PTI on Monday. The tests were conducted in Goa after the arrival of...

Haryana govt launches mobile water testing labs

The Haryana government has launched a mobile water testing laboratory van, fully equipped with a multi-parameter system containing analysers, sensor, probes and instruments meant for assessing water quality, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on ...

Health Ministry's 'eSanjeevani' telemedicine service records 5 lakh consultations

The Union Health Ministrys eSanjeevani digital platform has completed 5 lakh tele-consultations with over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days. With over 1 lakh consultations in just the last 17 days, eSanjeevani of MOHFW crosses t...

‘Staggering’ rise in climate emergencies in last 20 years, disaster research shows

In an urgent call for countries to prepare better for all catastrophic events from earthquakes and tsunamis to biological threats such as the new coronavirus data from the UN Office on Disaster Risk Reduction UNDRR indicates that wealth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020