Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team to visit Kutch to bring accused to Ranchi, says SP, Ranchi Rural in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A police team will be sent to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi, in connection with alleged rape and murder threats given to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said police.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:47 IST
Team to visit Kutch to bring accused to Ranchi, says SP, Ranchi Rural in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter
Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi Rural, Jharkhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A police team will be sent to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi, in connection with alleged rape and murder threats given to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said police. "We are sending our team to Kutch district in Gujarat to bring the accused to Ranchi. After interrogation, further action will be taken. Other accused in the case will also be traced and arrested. Investigation is underway," said Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi Rural, Jharkhand.

A 16-year-old student from Gujarat's Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats over social media to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. "Following the lead given by Ranchi police about the suspect's location, we formed a team to trace and catch the suspect. Reaching the location, we found that the suspect is a 16-year-old student. We are interrogating him about his involvement in the said incident," Superintendent of Police (SP) West Kutch Saurabh Tolambia told ANI.

"We are waiting for Ranchi police to take him over and interrogate further on this case," he added. The case was registered at Ratu Police Station in Ranchi of Jharkhand. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields at record lows as markets bet on further ECB boost

Southern European government bond yields were near record lows as investors anticipated a new round of European Central Bank stimulus to aid recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.Italian 30-year government bond yields and Greek 10...

Facebook to ban content that denies or distorts the Holocaust

Facebook Inc said on Monday it was updating its hate speech policy to ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust. The move comes two years after Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a 2018 interview with tech website ...

Facebook's Libra must not start until properly regulated -G7 draft

Financial leaders of the worlds seven biggest economies G7 will say on Tuesday that they oppose the launch of Facebooks planned Libra stablecoin until it is properly regulated, their draft statement showed. The draft, prepared for a meeting...

Soccer-K-League to again welcome fans back, capacity capped at 25%

K-League fans will again be allowed back into stadiums, which will have a reduced capacity of 25 from this week, the league said on Monday after South Koreas government eased its restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is allow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020