Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amritsar MP urges PM Modi to resume trade with Pakistan

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to consider the opening of diplomatic channels for the resumption of trade with Pakistan and allow agricultural products from East Punjab to get market access in Pakistan.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:10 IST
Amritsar MP urges PM Modi to resume trade with Pakistan
Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to consider the opening of diplomatic channels for the resumption of trade with Pakistan and allow agricultural products from East Punjab to get market access in Pakistan. "With the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, the possibility of looking at bilateral relations from a different perspective had emerged. It is worth considering whether Punjab can be made centre to the India-Pakistan relationship fortifying trade route running through Punjab. This would allow agricultural products originating in Indian Punjab to get preferential market access in Pakistan, thus benefiting the farmers of Punjab," Aujla said in his letter.

He also said that bilateral trade between India and Pakistan is today languishing at around $2.5 billion annually, while the potential, according to the World Bank, is $37 billion. "In order to give a fresh start to agriculture and economic rejuvenation of the region, I request your good office to consider the opening of diplomatic channels for the resumption of trade and also for a fresh trade policy more acceptable in the post-pandemic world," he added.

He said a handful of Afghan trucks crossing the border are not enough to keep porters and traders near the check-posts economically engaged. Amritsar's local economy has suffered a net loss of nearly Rs 30 crore earned every month from this border trade. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency NIA arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen HM terrorist Naveed Babu case.Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and...

Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly 5 months

The number of people being treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 exceeded 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 27, authorities said, raising fears of local lockdowns being imposed across the country.The new figure of 1...

Pak’s Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran Khan for alleged use of public funds for party

Pakistans Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending a political gathering of lawyers supportive to his party by allegedly using public funds. The Insaf Lawyers Forum ILF, the legal wing of the ruling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020