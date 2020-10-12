Budgam resident held in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist Naveed Babu case.

Parimoo allegedly played a key role in supplying arms and ammunition to accused Tariq Mir, who further supplied it to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Shopian.

In September, NIA conducted searches at multiple locations in Baramulla, Uri and Srinagar in connection with Naveed Babu case and cross-border trade case. (ANI)