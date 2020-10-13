Telangana records 1,708 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 1,708 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths taking the total number of cases to 2,14,792 on Tuesday. As many as 2,009 recoveries were seen in a day increasing the cumulative number to 1,89,351.

The state Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,14,792 including 1,89,351 discharges and 1,233 deaths. The active cases currently stand at 24,208. The state's case fatality rate stands at 0.57 percent whereas the recovery rate is currently at 88.15 percent.

A total of 19,748 individuals have been asked to quarantine themselves at home or have been put in institutional isolation. (ANI)