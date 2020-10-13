Left Menu
MP CM inaugurates 145 newly constructed educational buildings

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated 145 newly constructed educational buildings at a cost of Rs 497.70 crores in various districts of the state through video conferencing.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan (in middle) during the event in Bhopal on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inaugurated 145 newly constructed educational buildings at a cost of Rs 497.70 crores in various districts of the state through video conferencing. "We opened schools in the state, now our aim is to provide better infrastructure to these schools. The newly constructed buildings now have the facility of labs, library and sports complex along with classrooms. We should not only provide education to children, but it is also necessary to ensure that proper buildings are available for students," Chouhan said while addressing officials and school teachers who joined the event through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister announced that the government will open 10,000 schools in the state to provide better education to students. "We will open 10,000 schools in the state so that children get a better education. The children of poor families will also get good education and become self-sufficient. We have started many such schemes which are bringing fundamental changes in the lives of the poor of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

"We will make the system of government education schools better than private schools. Many of our schools have done an excellent job," he added. (ANI)

