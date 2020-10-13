Left Menu
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Odisha till Wednesday morning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a Yellow Warning predicting heavy rainfall over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a Yellow Warning predicting heavy rainfall over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. In a forecast valid till 8.30 am on Wednesday, IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of south coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of North Odisha.

"Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal," IMD said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Bhubaneswar, causing waterlogging in several places. (ANI)

