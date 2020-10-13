ESIC refutes reports in news channel alleging improper services & facilities

Employees State Insurance Corporation(ESIC), an organisation under Union Labour Ministry has refuted reports in certain news channel alleging improper services & facilities at the news telecast in about improper facilities & treatment at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar, Bangalore.

In this regard, ESIC has clarified that ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar has been providing dedicated medical care and all types of treatment-related services to the Insured Workers called Insured Persons or IPs and their dependants.

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Rajajinagar being COVID First Respondent Hospital & Designated COVID Healthcare (DCHC) has attended to about 60690 patients since March 2020. The college has started treatment of Covid-19 patients from March 2020 alongwith conducting ICMR approved RTPCR and Rapid Antigen Tests. Covid-19 positive deliveries have also been conducted successfully in the hospital. Besides providing the medical health services to the IPs and Non-IPs, the idea of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the patients and medical health workers, have been the priority for the Hospital. In response to the allegations, it is also informed that there are ample stocks of N-95 masks, PPE safety kits, tipple layer masks & gloves and medicines at the Hospital. Not a single instance of lapse related to the safety of patients and personnel has been reported upon in the Hospital.

As per Government directives, ESIC Hospitals are involved in fighting the menace of COVID-19 pandemic. The ESI Corporation has opened its infrastructure of medical services to Covid-19 patients which include general public also. A total of 23 ESIC Hospitals with around 3597 beds across India functioned as COVID-19 Dedicated Hospitals to exclusively provide COVID medical services to the general public of the area. Further, a total of 555 ICU/HDU Beds with 213 Ventilators have also been made available in these Hospitals.

In this testing time, when the entire country is committed to fighting this pandemic, Medical and Para-Medical fraternities are the real warriors and they are working beyond their call of duty to save lives from the catastrophic effects of Covid-19.

Though the role of media can't be undermined, ESIC requests their cooperation and forbearance in this testing time to keep the morale of Medical & Para-Medical fraternities high.

ESIC has stated that the while reporting such matters, it is expected that facts should be cross verified from the official channel, as part of ethical journalism rather than airing misinformed version.

(With Inputs from PIB)