Sebi fines Shriram Insight Share Brokers for not settling clients' funds

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Shriram Insight Share Brokers for not settling clients' funds and violating other norms. The order comes following an inspection by the regulator, stock exchanges BSE and NSE, and depositories CSDL and NSDL from April 2017 to September 2018.

During the probe, the broker was found to have violated several directions issued by Sebi, the regulator said in an order. It was observed that the broker had either not settled or retained huge amount of securities in excess of the obligations of the respective clients, with such excess amount ranging from Rs 8.37 lakh to Rs 6.78 crore.

Besides, the broker failed to send the pledge statements to its clients till February 2018. It also failed to upload clients' fund and securities balances as required under the norms. In a separate order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Speciality Papers Ltd and Orange Mist Productions for violating takeover norms.

They had failed to make disclosures regarding change in their shareholding in Amrapali Fincap, thereby, violating SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations, it said. In another order , the watchdog levied a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Sunayana Investments Company Ltd for not making disclosures regarding change in its shareholding of Amrapali Fincap as required under the SAST norms.