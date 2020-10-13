Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA chargesheet says Stan Swamy received Rs 8 lakh for CPI-Maoist activities

By By Nishant Ketu Stan Swamy, who was arrested last week from Ranchi in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon case, possessed Maoist propaganda material and received Rs eight lakh to carry out activities of the banned CPI-Maoist, NIA has said in its chargesheet.

The NIA said it among the documents seized from Swamy' residence were "guide of encrypted data communication on GSM network", "an essential underground handbook", "letter between comrades for using encryption, "mini-manual of urban guerilla". The chargesheet said that a letter was seized from Swamy,83, which instructed that all Scheduled Castes (SC) leaders should work with "the principle of no rest, no negligence and no mercy and to do everything possible to disrupt the fake development propaganda disseminated by star campaigners of BJP-RSS corporate-friendly family".

"Our aim should be to stop them from making inroads into tribal masses and lower-middle-class population," the letter said. The chargesheet said Swamy is convenor of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), "a frontal organisation of CPI-Maoist".

"Investigation has revealed that he received Rs 8 lakh through one Mohan for furtherance of the CPI Maoist activities. He is convenor of PPSC," the chargesheet said. The agency said that Swamy was in communication with CPI Maoist cadre Arun and was communicated that a huge "irrevocable" damage has been caused to the party after the arrest of urban CPI-Maoist cadres from different parts of the country, particularly Maharashtra.

The communication also referred to directives being issued from time to time from the party not being followed in a proper manner due to which heavy damage had been caused to the party. It talked of the need "to avoid any such mistakes" in the future.

NIA said it was communicated to Swamy "to submit the report on the progress of work assigned to him in time for future planning". The agency said it seized documents related to communication for "furthering the activities of CPI Maoist" including press releases and propaganda material from Swamy's residence.

The documents included those related to the status of People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), NIA said. "The documents recovered from Swamy are related to the literature of 50 years of Naxalbari, CPI Maoist press releases, circular issued by Central Committee, the literature on how to smuggle things, letter to Swamy from one Prashant, letter to Vijayan Dada from Stan Swamy regarding mobilising of Adivasi and regarding concerns raised by CC, guide of encrypted data communication on GSM network, message on the celebration of the 13th anniversary of CPI Maoist, an essential underground handbook, letter between comrades for using encryption, mini manual of urban guerilla, the Constitution of CPI Maoist, documents related to the status of PLGA in excel sheet, document on strategy and tactics of Indian revolution," read the chargesheet.

NIA said that documents recovered during searches at Surendra Gadling on April 17, 2018, also "indicates the role of Swamy being discussed between letters from Sudha to Prakash". One of the letters seized from Swamy mentions a person named Srinivas who "contributed significantly in providing internal MHA strategy being used in enemy operations against us (CPI-Maoist)", NIA said.

It stated that Srinivas was given the responsibility to ensure political protection for VV (Varavara Rao). "He failed to lead negotiations to VV's freedom or at least regular bail. Now it has led to cascading losses on several fronts. Without VV there is no leader of equal experience who could guide the MOs and the people's war in a coordinated fashion," the letter said according to NIA stated in the chargesheet.

"The Central Committee fears that all this will lead to further splits and diversion among leading comrades, especially those working on all India level. If we don't take immediate measures the new comrades who wish to join the party may become sceptical of our sincerity and ability to fight the fascist political powers in India," the letter said, according to chargesheet. The chargesheet also mentioned a letter in Telugu dated July 2017 and addressed to Sunil from Sridhar in which it was stated that "Sudhir Dhatwalia be given responsibility about organisation of programme by the name 'Brahmanical Hindu Anti Fascist Front' for the furtherance of CPI-Maoist agenda which culminated into the formation of the front 'Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerana Abhiyan' which resulted into organisation of 'Elgar Parishad Programme' on December 31t, 2017 at Shaniwarawada in Pune."

On January 1 in 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)